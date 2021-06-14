Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $139.83 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.06.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

