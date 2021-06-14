Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Raised by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.5% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $53.18 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52.

