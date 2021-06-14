Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $236.79 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $236.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.