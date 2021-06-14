Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $389.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,742. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.77 and a twelve month high of $390.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

