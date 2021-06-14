Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $389.49. The company had a trading volume of 49,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,742. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.77 and a 1 year high of $390.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

