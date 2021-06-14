Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,115 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $8.74 on Monday. Vaxart, Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

