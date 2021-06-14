Verge Hits Market Capitalization of $482.89 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Verge has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $482.89 million and $31.56 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.39 or 0.00442648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011685 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,460,263,844 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.