Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.16

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.16 and last traded at C$10.96, with a volume of 1105237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VET. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.05.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.64.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$368.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.4591378 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$642,138.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

