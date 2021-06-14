Verso Co. (VRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Verso has a dividend payout ratio of -21.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Verso to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 444.4%.

Get Verso alerts:

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $16.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $547.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.06. Verso has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verso will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.