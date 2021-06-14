Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Insider Robert Forrester Acquires 3,913 Shares

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) insider Robert Forrester acquired 3,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £1,799.98 ($2,351.69).

Shares of VTU stock opened at GBX 45.40 ($0.59) on Monday. Vertu Motors plc has a 52-week low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.62 ($0.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of £166.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.51.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Vertu Motors from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

