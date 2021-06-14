Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 39,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $30.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.82. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

