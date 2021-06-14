Vidulum (VDL) Price Up 13.8% This Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. Vidulum has a total market cap of $295,294.08 and approximately $269.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001246 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

