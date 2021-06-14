Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

VIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at $72,742,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total value of $520,015.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,097.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,803 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $89,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

