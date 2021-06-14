Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CYBBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of CYBBF opened at $1.76 on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

