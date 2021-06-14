Vista Investment Management Has $3.50 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vista Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vista Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

SPEM traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,983. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.