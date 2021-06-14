Vista Investment Management Has $772,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vista Investment Management reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $424.01. The company had a trading volume of 60,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,114. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $425.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

