Vista Investment Management Sells 420 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Vista Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 80.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after buying an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after buying an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after buying an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $93.26. 23,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,907. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

