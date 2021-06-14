Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of -60.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vistra to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of VST opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.99. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17, a PEG ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

