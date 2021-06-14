Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the May 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

