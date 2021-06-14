Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $117,000 Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,732 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in GoHealth by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

GoHealth stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -34.58.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. GoHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,532.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

