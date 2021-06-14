Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $185,000 Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.23.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.