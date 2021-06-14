Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $88,000 Investment in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,253.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 140,268,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,336 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 885.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 317,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 285,277 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 547.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 260,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 220,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000.

ELP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of ELP opened at $5.97 on Monday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.16%. Analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 7.13%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

