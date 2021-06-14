Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGC opened at $1.49 on Monday. India Globalization Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $67.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 3.36.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

