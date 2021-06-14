Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 536,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $2,785,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $65.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

