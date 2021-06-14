Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 111 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after buying an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 816.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,018,000 after buying an additional 217,705 shares during the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $313.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.46 and a 12 month high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.12.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

