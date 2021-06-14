Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $257,000 Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,424,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 225,735 shares of company stock valued at $41,012,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics stock opened at $193.51 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $203.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.08. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

