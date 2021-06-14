Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00004271 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $29.81 million and $350,022.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

