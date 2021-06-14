W Green Pay (WGP) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $122,802.65 and $11,469.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

