Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Buys 10,765 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $182,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.40.

NYSE AON opened at $249.19 on Monday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $177.21 and a 12 month high of $260.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

