Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Buys 803 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 1.58% of A. O. Smith worth $171,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

NYSE AOS opened at $68.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,728 shares of company stock worth $10,154,676 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.