Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $365.68 Million Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,047,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236,091 shares during the quarter. WNS accounts for about 0.8% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of WNS worth $365,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in WNS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,170,000 after buying an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WNS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,961,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 266,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in WNS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,023,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,447 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

WNS stock opened at $76.65 on Monday. WNS has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

