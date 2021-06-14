Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,147,421 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Morgan Stanley worth $303,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $170.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

