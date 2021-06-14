Warpaint London’s (W7L) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

W7L stock opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.10) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.79. The company has a market capitalization of £123.19 million and a P/E ratio of -123.46. Warpaint London has a 52-week low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.80. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

