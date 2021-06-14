Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 79,730 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,730 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises 1.4% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $22,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.55. 2,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,094. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

