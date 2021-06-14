Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $140.18. The company had a trading volume of 76,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,045. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.35. The stock has a market cap of $392.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,301,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,611,404 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

