WAX (WAXP) Price Down 11.3% This Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $247.81 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00081210 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,739,372,974 coins and its circulating supply is 1,633,136,467 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.