WaykiChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.27 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $59.25 million and $6.27 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00060707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.45 or 0.00793979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.71 or 0.07988505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00083573 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

