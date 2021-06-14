WBI Investments Acquires Shares of 36,729 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,964 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 95,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 409,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.90. 4,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.14.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

