WBI Investments Reduces Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

WBI Investments lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in Newmont were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,425,000 after buying an additional 1,275,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.72. The company had a trading volume of 337,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,828. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.94.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

