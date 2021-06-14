Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.78.

WRI stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.