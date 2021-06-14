Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,056,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,982 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.83% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $22,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $33.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

