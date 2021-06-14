Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,867 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $751,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 161.2% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 88,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.7% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 413,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 33,150 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.28. 231,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,090,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $157.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

