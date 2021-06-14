Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 304,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,984 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,375 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,621,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,514,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $63,776,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.94. 1,141,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,574,375. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.