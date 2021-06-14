Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $19.04 Million Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 4,656.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,684 shares during the quarter. Avalara comprises 1.8% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $19,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 427.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.89 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.99 and a twelve month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $222,417.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,356 shares of company stock worth $15,344,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

