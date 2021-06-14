Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $386.81. 9,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

