Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,631,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,522,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.03. The company had a trading volume of 34,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,069. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

