Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.20. 91,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,731,381. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.09. The stock has a market cap of $432.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

