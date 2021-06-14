Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.7% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 91,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $3,243,000. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 282,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.75. 227,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,632,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $259.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.