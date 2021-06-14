Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,581,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,330,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,937,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $34,429,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.91. 299,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,656,293. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

