Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 764 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.2% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1,035.9% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 140,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 9.1% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 281,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,912,000. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $207.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.77, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

